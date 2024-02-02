Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

