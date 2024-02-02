Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,876 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 229,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

