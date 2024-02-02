Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 77,710 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

