Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

