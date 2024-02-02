Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $307.22, but opened at $263.90. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $261.60, with a volume of 1,076,833 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

