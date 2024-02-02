Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Roku by 4,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after buying an additional 653,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Roku Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $635,496.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,203.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

