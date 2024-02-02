Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

