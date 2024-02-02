Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Down to $561.57

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $561.57, but opened at $527.48. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $547.43, with a volume of 130,876 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

