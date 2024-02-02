Royal Bank of Canada Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $204.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

F5 stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

