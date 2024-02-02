RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 176.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

