SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $630.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $634.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

