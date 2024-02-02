Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.