Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 92,190 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,943,626.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,945,505.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,837,961.62.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,161,227.95.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $73,789.86.

Shares of IOT opened at $31.62 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

