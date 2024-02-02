SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

