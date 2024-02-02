Savant Capital LLC Acquires 12,380 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 433.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,378 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 622,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

