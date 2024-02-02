Savant Capital LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $257.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

