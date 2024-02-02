Savant Capital LLC Acquires 275 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $112.23 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

