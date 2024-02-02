Savant Capital LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,224.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.