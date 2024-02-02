Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

