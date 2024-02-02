Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

