Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 159,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 365,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.