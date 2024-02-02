Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

