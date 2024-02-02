Savant Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assurant by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $173.60.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

