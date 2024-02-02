Savant Capital LLC Buys 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 6.9 %

MKL opened at $1,393.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,421.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

