Savant Capital LLC Buys 598 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,329,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.