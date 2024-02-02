Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $126.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

