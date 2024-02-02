Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

