Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

