Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

