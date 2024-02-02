Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

