Savant Capital LLC Has $388,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 196.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.72.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

