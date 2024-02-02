Savant Capital LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

