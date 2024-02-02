Savant Capital LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day moving average is $274.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

