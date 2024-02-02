Savant Capital LLC Has $548,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

