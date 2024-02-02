Savant Capital LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

