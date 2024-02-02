Savant Capital LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Trading Down 0.0 %
Centene stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
