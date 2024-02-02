Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.72 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.