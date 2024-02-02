Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

