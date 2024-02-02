Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $265,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

CDNS opened at $290.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.26 and a 12-month high of $301.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.19.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

