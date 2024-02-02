Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Rentals by 57.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 3.2 %

URI stock opened at $645.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.89 and a 200 day moving average of $485.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.