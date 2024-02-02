Savant Capital LLC Invests $375,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

