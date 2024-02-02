Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

