Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

