Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

