Savant Capital LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $47.09 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

