Savant Capital LLC Purchases 319 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

