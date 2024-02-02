Savant Capital LLC Purchases 574 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

NYSE LHX opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

