Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,847 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 502,120 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

