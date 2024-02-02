Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

