Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

