Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

